SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and revealed how she still has so much she wants to accomplish in WWE.

Despite the significant success in WWE, Flair says she has so much more she still wants to do. She’s looking for another hot storyline, another WrestleMania main event, and some work in Hollywood.

“I want another storyline that catches fire, I want to main event Mania, and I want to do an action movie. I feel like I grow into more of myself every year,” Flair said, adding that she’s not interested in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but she does want to work inside the Elimination Chamber. “I don’t want to do the Men’s Rumble, but if the opportunity for Elimination Chamber presented itself, definitely.”

Flair is scheduled to compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month, noting that she plans to win and pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38, rumored to be Sasha Banks or Bayley. There’s no word on if WWE will hold a women’s Elimination Chamber match when they bring the steel structure to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19, but Flair would be a likely participant if they do.

