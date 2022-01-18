The latest guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha was AEW superstar Thunder Rosa, who spoke in-depth about the growth of the AEW women’s division and how much Vickie Guerrero and Mercedes Martinez have done for the women’s locker room. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says The Bunny does not get enough respect:

“I think a lot of people don’t give a lot of respect or credit to Allie, ‘The Bunny.’ She’s been in the business for a long, long time and I’ve seen her progression in the last three years. Like this year, or 2021, I could see her, that she was more confident, that she’s one of the ones that has a lot more experience on TV and I think again, after that street fight, she gained more respect in the business. But she’s one of them, she’s always very positive in the back and she’s always willing to work. Serena [Deeb] is another one. If you have any questions, like, she’s more than welcome to help you with transitions or ideas of that sort.”

How much Vickie Guerrero and Mercedes Martinez have impacted the locker room in AEW:

“[Vickie Guerrero] knows a lot about the business. I like sitting with her and talking to her. So that’s a lot of fun. Now we have Mercedes Martinez, who now feuding for a while, so this is going to be very interesting. Every time I’m in the ring with her I learn so much. I love it, she’s really good. And I’m like, I consider myself one of the vets too since I’ve been working for TV for like six years now. So every time I’m there if I can offer something in the ring, I’m always willing to do that.”

