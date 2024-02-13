WWE 2K24’s ‘2K Showcase… of the Immortals’ has arrived.

On Tuesday, WWE and 2K released the official Showcase of the Immortals trailer for the new WWE 2K24 video game.

Featured below is the complete announcement and the video trailer.

In the trailer, a who’s who of WWE Superstars and Legends including Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Eddie Guerrero, and many more do battle inside the squared circle as the most realistic WWE 2K graphics to-date seamlessly transition to real-life footage and back again, courtesy of cutting-edge Slingshot Technology. Unforgettable moments, including Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon revolutionizing the Ladder Match, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin taking his frustrations out on the Rock in a No Disqualification Match, the unprecedented and surreal Firefly Funhouse pitting The Fiend against John Cena, and many more are on display as part of the 2K Showcase… of the Immortals experience.

WWE 2K24’s 2K Showcase… of the Immortals lets players experience a gripping retelling of 21 matches across five decades of WrestleMania history, each unlocked by completing the previous match, including:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth – WrestleMania III;

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III;

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania V;;

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII;

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X;

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13;

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven;

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX;

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25;

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 31;

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35;

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36;

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38;

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39;

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39;

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – WrestleMania 39;

And more.

Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available:

The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024*, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024;

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available – in digital format only – worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024;

The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Additional information on the WWE 2K24 soundtrack, roster, Superstar ratings, and more will be shared soon.

*WWE 2K24: Deluxe Edition (Physical) available on March 5, 2024 at select retailers in the US, Canada, UK, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. See local retailer store or site for details.