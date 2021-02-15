During his appearance on Wilde On, Trey Miguel spoke on Alex Shelley taking him under his wing. Here’s what he had to say:

One of the coolest opportunities that have come out of it have been getting to work with Alex Shelley. I mean, being 14, 15, and 16 watching him as one of the Guns [with] Chris Sabin. Oh my god, I was just such a little fanboy over those two … so to be able to have the opportunity, he’s made me a project. And I mean like, from the wrestling to the personal conversations and everything.

It wasn’t easy having Dez and Zach just be taken out of my life almost, because Zach was a two-hour drive away, and now we don’t get to wrestle with each other anymore, like the Rascalz aren’t a thing anymore. And Shelley’s been there like the entire time. And I’ve had some bouts with depression, and I feel like I’ve been open about it on social media so I don’t believe it’s a secret. And he relates to that, and he was there to — I mean, he knew it without me having to say a thing. He was like, ‘I can see the inside of you crumbling, and we are not gonna let this happen.’ And every day’s just endless conversations with him about mental health and wrestling and I mean, he’s just one of the best people I could have met and gotten close to during all this. And I think that’s even more full-circle then like having a dream to just be a WWE superstar and having that come true. Like, my favorite wrestler is now my big brother.