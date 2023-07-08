WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on Fox. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Garden Styles”-Karrion Kross nearly knocks out AJ Styles during their match.

9. “Going Too Far”-Edge tells Grayson Waller they are facing each other on SmackDown.

8. “Fight Night In NYC”-Sheamus fights off Theory and Pretty Deadly during U.S. title match.

7. “Always Phenomenal”-AJ Styles defeats Karrion Kross.

6. “Fighting Mad”-Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair brawl.

5. “On This Day”-Edge defeats Grayson Waller.

4. “They Rest Their Case”-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa beat down the Usos.

3. “Best Intentions”-Austin Theory defeats Sheamus to retain the U.S. title.

2. “Bayley’s Blunder”-Bayley botches IYO SKY’s MITB cash-in attempt.

1. “Court Is Adjourned”-Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns.