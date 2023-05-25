Friday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. AEW and TNT still have not confirmed the special start time due to NBC coverage, but we will keep you updated.

Rampage will open up with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn facing Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance. The main event will see the Best Friends take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. The following line-up was announced for Rampage:

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance

* The Gunns and Ethan Page vs. Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux (Action) Braxton

* Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

* Best Friends vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* Appearances by The Hardys, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and others

You can click here for full spoilers on this week’s Rampage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.