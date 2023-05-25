WWE has revealed five hidden details on the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt, which will be decided on Saturday in the WWE Night of Champions main event when Seth Rollins locks up with AJ Styles.

The video below explains the following special designs included on the new belt:

1. the eagle at the top of the main plate is a tribute to the legendary winged-eagle WWE Title belt

2. the three lions on the main plate is a reference to the three lions on the McMahon Family crest

3. the crown at the top of the main plate is a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino’s May 1963 title win

4. 60 diamonds on the title design represent 60 years of WWE

5. each plate is trimmed with ring ropes to represent the squared circle

You can see the full video below:

The design may be new, but it’s rich in history! 👀 pic.twitter.com/imdzTIJEd9 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2023

