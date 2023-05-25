As noted, last Sunday’s NJPW Resurgence event featured a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. Mercedes Moné faced AEW’s Willow Nightingale in the main event, but Nightingale ended up winning after Moné suffered an apparent leg injury. She was helped to the back while Nightingale celebrated with the new title.

In an update, sources have confirmed that Moné was originally scheduled to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Title, but an audible was called due to the injury. It was being reported that Moné may have suffered a broken ankle, and now NJPW has confirmed that she suffered an injury to her right ankle.

Moné has already began treatment and apparently will not need surgery. There’s also no word yet on her ring return, but she could be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks if the ankle is broken, 4-6 weeks if it’s just a sprain. It remains to be seen if she will be medically cleared in time for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.

NJPW issued the following statement on the injury today, Thursday:

Mercedes Moné injured During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.

