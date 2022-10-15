Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Toronto contained a video package featuring the Best Friends and the new All Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy, who called out the Death Triangle (PAC, Lucha Bros) and challenged them to a match on this Tuesday’s Dynamite from Cincinnati, with Death Triangle’s trios championship titles on the line.

“I’m thinking we get some gold for all the boys.”

Best Friends challenge Death Triangle to an AEW World Trios Championship match, THIS TUESDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7z4CAkZjHL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW world title

-Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH world title

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW interim women’s title

-Death Triangle vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy for the AEW trios titles

-MJF will speak

-Renee Paquette will sit down with Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta