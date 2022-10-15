AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature HOOK defending the FTW championship and a high-stakes grudge match between Preston “10 Vance” and RUSH.

When #theTrustbusters @AriyaDaivari's plans of buying the #FTWChampionship from @730HOOK failed, he is now vowing that he will take the title by ANY MEANS NECESSARY! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/4WCSX56Eyl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022

-HOOK vs. Ariya Daivari for the FTW title

-RUSH vs. Preston “10” Vance