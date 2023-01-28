Philadelphia 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid recently got fined by the NBA for doing a DX crotch chop celebration during a game against The Brooklyn Nets. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to a clip of Embiid online and writes, “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??”

Curious, @JoelEmbiid…

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn #SuckIt https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

Today’s WWE Royal Rumble edition of The Bump is now available online, and features interviews with LA Knight, Paul Heyman & Gabriel Iglesias ahead of tonight’s big show.

https://www.youtube.com/live/-XYZ7nZGebM?feature=share