– As noted, WWE has announced tickets for Elimination Chamber in Australia go on-sale starting Friday, November 10. Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on WWE coming to Perth for the big PLE via Twitter on Monday. “Be there LIVE when WWE makes history in West Australia,” wrote ‘The Game.’ “Tickets for WWE Chamber: Perth go on sale at 10am AWST on Friday, Nov. 10.” Check out the post below.

Be there LIVE when @WWE makes history in @WestAustralia. Tickets for #WWEChamber: Perth go on sale at 10am AWST on Friday, Nov. 10. https://t.co/TsBO8EV1gm — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2023

– Ahead of the Alpha Academy vs. Creed Brothers tag-team bout on tonight’s WWE RAW in Greenville, S.C., Maxxine Dupri surfaced on social media with a quick message. “They can steal our recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same …” Dupri said in response to a pre-RAW digital exclusive, which you can check out below.

They can steal our recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same… https://t.co/PWrw6C7bn4 — MAXXINE DUPRI (@maxxinedupri) October 30, 2023

– WWE has a new sit down interview between Kayla Braxton and LA Knight ahead of Crown Jewel 2023 this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, WWE has announced Lex Luger for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

AND we have @GenuineLexLuger joining us live in the #WWETheBump studio! Hey @JohnnyGargano, you want to join us so you can ask Lex where he bought his white shirt for the first Nitro? https://t.co/XIk9RKvDLa — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) October 30, 2023

– Here is your WWE NOW video preview for tonight’s RAW at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show, which serves as the Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” show for the red brand.