Corey Graves and Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X on Friday to acknowledge the anniversary of the passing of Motorhead frontman Lemmy, who performed the WWE theme song for Triple H’s “Time to Play the Game” music.

Lemmy passed away on December 28 back in 2015.

On X today, “The Game” replied to a post by Graves acknowledging his passing by writing, “His music defined a genre and, to this day, my career. I miss my friend.”

