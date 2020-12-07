Triple H took to Twitter tonight to congratulate new WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano for his win at the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

As noted, Gargano picked up the historic win to become a three-time North American Champion after Austin Theory and six other masked men helped him defeat Damian Priest and former champion Leon Ruff in the Triple Threat. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with photos and videos.

Triple H congratulated Gargano on being the first-ever three-time North American Champion.

“History-making…. no matter how it happens. Congratulations to @JohnnyGargano on capturing the #NXTNATitle for the THIRD time!!! #NXTTakeOver,” Triple H in the tweet below.

In the post-show video below, Gargano and Theory talked with McKenzie Mitchell about what happened. Gargano praised Theory as the future.

“Look at this kid,” Gargano said of Theory. “I told you he had potential, I told you he was the future. He told you he was the future.”

Gargano went on to suggest that he previously let Ruff beat him for the title so he could beat his own record, to become the first three-time NXT North American Champion, because he really likes making history. Gargano also talked about how he and Theory have been hanging out for weeks, getting to know each other, and he’s confident that Theory has it all. Gargano went on to say that he and Theory, along with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, will rule NXT as The Gargano Family, just like he said they would.

You can see Gargano’s related post-show tweets below, along with tweets from Theory and Triple H:

History-making…. no matter how it happens. Congratulations to @JohnnyGargano on capturing the #NXTNATitle for the THIRD time!!! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/X4aEoj3HVh — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.