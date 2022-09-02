WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has made new comments on top talents possibly returning to WWE.

Triple H spoke to BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani today and was asked about Sasha Banks possibly returning. She has been away since mid-May after walking out of RAW with Naomi, and was once reported to be released, but that was never officially confirmed. Triple H praised Banks and talked about the breakdown of communications between the sides.

“Time will tell. I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible,” Triple H said of Banks. “There was a communication breakdown there, for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process but it can be a process and you have to go through the process. But she’s an unbelievably talented woman who can do just about anything she wants, it just comes down to what does she want to do now. She’s an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything I have.”

It was recently reported that Banks and Naomi would be returning to WWE soon now that Triple H is calling the shots, but nothing has been confirmed.

It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE, and could be back as soon as Monday’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of RAW. Triple H also praised Strowman, and said he’d love to give him another shot, if he wants to perform at the highest levels.

“Braun Strowman, we’ll see. He’s a polarizing person a little bit sometimes in the business but for a guy his size, what he brings to the table, he’s an amazing athlete. If this is what he wants to do at the highest of levels, then I would like nothing more than to give him another shot,” Triple H said of The Monster Among Men, who has been away since being released on June 2, 2021.

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to return to the company next year for a potential WrestleMania 39 main event with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A WWE Hall of Fame induction has also been rumored due to WrestleMania taking place in Hollywood. It’s no secret that Rock’s involvement with WWE always depends on his busy schedule, and Triple H said he believes Rock wants to return for a big show like WrestleMania, but it’s a matter of if doing so works with his schedule.

Triple H added, “I know somewhere deep inside of him there is that burning thing to go, ‘I gotta feel that one more time, gotta get in there one more time because that clock is ticking.'”

Finally, Triple H was asked about a possible WWE return for Bray Wyatt, who has been gone from pro wrestling since WWE released him on July 31, 2021.

“One of the most – I mean this in the best way possible – crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around,” Triple H said of the man behind “The Fiend” gimmick. “Mind just never stops thinking of creative but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without someone to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. He’s a victim of his own mind and creative but I love working with him.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview with Triple H:

