In a recent interview with FOX Sports Triple H revealed that NXT champion Finn Balor had a blown-out eardrum prior to his Takeover 31 showdown against the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly. The Prince would go on to retain the title at that event, but also suffered a broken jaw which has kept him out of action for several weeks.

I don’t even think anybody knows this but Finn gets the title and in that match, blows his eardrum out and as he comes out of that like, ‘Okay, he’s good on that.’ Right on the flip side of that, breaks his jaw. Then it goes from, again when you get into the specialists, different opinions and it’s just hard to predict some of these things.

NXT presents Takeover WarGames this weekend, with Balor not expected to appear on the card. Check out the full interview with Triple H here.