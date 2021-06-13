During today’s NXT Takeover: In Your House preview Triple H spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase and the significance of the Million Dollar championship, which will be contested over in a ladder matchup between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes later this evening. Highlights are below.

On Ted DiBiase and the Million Dollar Championship:

“He’ll say the Million Dollar Championship is priceless. This opportunity is priceless. Ted, you know, one of the largest, most prolific, just one of the biggest characters of his generation. I think that in many ways, Ted exemplifies, and we talked about this a lot when he was coming in here to do this, sort of exemplifies what today sort of is. You have to be able to go bell-to-bell in NXT. You have to be able to go in that ring, so it’s not just about the gimmick or the shtick. Having him here, it just exemplifies the ring prowess. Ted was so great in-ring and then when he got to the WWE and he became The Million Dollar Man is when he became a household name. Really, that’s what this is. It’s taking somebody great ring-to-ring, whether it’s LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and putting a little bit of dab of The Million Dollar Man on them and letting them go to that next level.”

How the original belt was brought down for tonight’s Ladder match:

“To be able to carry the Million Dollar Belt, I can tell you this from experience of being here when we brought the title in for the first time and almost everybody that’s seen it — When I brought it from Stamford that day, flew it down with me and brought it here and opened the case up, everybody that was backstage was like, ‘Oh my God, is that the legit one,’ and coming over and, ‘Can I touch it and see that?’ Even the other night, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight had both seen it for a few seconds earlier in the day, but live on TV when Ted opened that case I could see them going back to being fans. It was real. That’s the magic of this business is to go through and have those moments. Someone like Ted DiBiase with his experience and knowledge and everything else, to be here, not only within this moment but to be here when he is here and have everyone that’s back here with him be able to pick his brain and ask him questions and get his thoughts on things. He knows more about this business than just about anybody, so having that experience and being able to pick his brain is awesome.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)