On August 27th and 28th WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Triple H sold more of his WWE stock following a strong week in the market. He earned well over two-million dollars, and has 81325 shares still remaining. The Game earned roughly $45 per share, but will need to provide the SEC with complete information on his sales.

Mr. Levesque may also be deemed to be the indirect beneficial owner of shares of WWE common stock that are directly owned by his wife, Stephanie Levesque. Mr. Levesque disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.

