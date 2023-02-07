Trish Stratus has named two female wrestling legends as her picks for future Hall of Fame inductees.

The former multi-time women’s champion, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame herself, appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to talk about Mickie James and Victoria, two women she faced numerous times during the height of her run with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Mickie James and Victoria should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon:

The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria to get inducted. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated. I do so many interviews, and people ask me about different feuds and different rivalries.

Says her matches with Victoria were always very competitive:

I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this is actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)