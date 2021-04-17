WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time women’s champion Trish Stratus recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, including how she is a big fan of intergender interactions in wrestling and why she thinks it helps build up characters. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s a huge fan of intergender interactions wrestling:

I’m a huge fan of it. I feel that’s a big part of me getting over as a character; fans getting able to see the females and males integrated together. To me, it wasn’t male and female, it was ‘this character’ and ‘this character’ being able to mix it up.

Thinks it’s really cool when WWE mixes up their characters:

We had a huge roster of amazing characters so when you can mix it up, it’s really cool. There’s great storytelling that can happen when you have a big man and the girl. There were so many priceless spots. It’s cinematic gold, can tell a great story, and can develop characters and storylines.

