Zoey Stark was the protege of Trish Stratus during her most recent WWE run that featured the WWE Hall of Famer feuding with Becky Lynch on WWE television.

Stratus finished up after losing to Lynch in a steel cage match at Payback, where following the bout, Stark laid out Stratus.

Stratus recently discussed how the pairing came to be.

“Hunter and I talked about it at one point, not necessarily Zoey,” she revealed on “The Hall Of Fame” show. “We were talking about me being a bit of a chicken sh*t heel, and what could I do. Back in the day, I had Tyson Tomko and I hid behind him.” “They brought her in, I loved the idea, we were super excited about the surprise element,” Stratus said on Stark’s Night Of Champions appearance. “It was kind of just another part of the story to be like, ‘Surprise.’ Another turn that you didn’t expect. Working with Becky is one thing, but I’m not giving her the rub, she’s Becky Lynch. When I got to work with Zoey and having the ability to do the stuff we did on Tough Enough. Even when I left, I know we don’t like each other right now, but we are still in touch. I want to help her.”

