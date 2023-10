The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & TBD)

NWA World Television Championship Tournament Finals: Mims vs. Zicky Dice

Rush & Rolando Freeman vs. The Southern 6 (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton)

Sal The Pal vs. Judias