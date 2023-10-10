NJPW has just released the full card for the Royal Quest III event in London, England, this Saturday.
You can catch the show live on the RevPro streaming platform and it will also be available on NJPW World. The event is set to start at 6 p.m. local time in London.
Here’s the complete lineup:
IWGP U.S. Championship: Will Ospreay © vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb & Henare
SANADA & DOUKI vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
Great O-Khan & Francesco Akira vs. Shota Umino & Ren Narita
Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Championships: Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney © vs. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater
Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
El Desperado vs. Trent Seven
Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie X