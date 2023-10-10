NJPW has just released the full card for the Royal Quest III event in London, England, this Saturday.

You can catch the show live on the RevPro streaming platform and it will also be available on NJPW World. The event is set to start at 6 p.m. local time in London.

Here’s the complete lineup:

IWGP U.S. Championship: Will Ospreay © vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb & Henare

SANADA & DOUKI vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

Great O-Khan & Francesco Akira vs. Shota Umino & Ren Narita

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Championships: Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney © vs. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater

Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs

El Desperado vs. Trent Seven

Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie X