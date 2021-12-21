WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably whether WWE will continue to move forward with their planned live events in Toronto next week due to the rising COVID numbers and possible new restrictions. Highlights are below.

Says live events are always fun because she can mingle with the talent, naming Becky Lynch as an example:

“It’s so exciting because live events are so fun. You just have fun, kind of riff, and it gives me a chance to mingle with the other talent that I haven’t mingled with. Perhaps, Becky Lynch would be interesting to chat with. (We’ll talk mom shop) behind the scenes and then in front of the scenes it might be a different conversation.”

Says she’s not sure if the event will happen due to the growing COVID cases:

“If in fact it goes. Ontario is in a bit of a funny place once again. We’re not in a good spot, unfortunately. We will see. Hopefully, it’s a go. So far, we’re just waiting to make sure it’s going to be a go because things are shutting down.”

