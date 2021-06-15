Pro-wrestling star Levi Rolla Cooper (fka Tucker in WWE) recently appeared on the Left My Wallet show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he would be interested in performing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport now that he is a free agent. Hear the former Heavy Machinery member’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he’s interested in doing Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport:

Definitely interested in that. I’ve been doing jiu-jitsu and getting back into that. I’m planning on stripping away some of the facade and reminding the world, on a wrestling level, of where I come from and the reason why I got into wrestling in the first place and things I’m capable of doing.

How he’s so much more than what he was portrayed as in WWE:

I’m not just a singlet and jean jacket wearing guy who turned on his partner and got fucked up by Ricochet. I’m a legit guy and I’m ready to put that back out in the world and let everyone remember what’s up. I’m excited. I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do, but I’m going to try different things out.

