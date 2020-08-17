Tully Blanchard On His Experience With Dusty Rhodes As A Booker

During his appearance alongside Arn Anderson on Talk Is Jericho, Tully Blanchard recalled pitching an idea to work with Dusty during Rhodes’ time as a booker. Here’s what he had to say:

[To Arn] You weren’t quite there yet when Dusty first took over the book in end of ’84. You came in March of ‘85. So I was there, and had a short meeting with Dusty. And he said, ‘What do you think we have to do to get this thing going, you’ve been a booker.’ And I said, ‘You gotta put the best against the best. That’s the best rule. He said ‘Well, Wahoo [McDaniel] is wanting to work with me and blah blah blah,’ because Wahoo had switched heel a little but with me. And the first sell-out since I had been back there in ‘84 was me and Wahoo against Flair and Mulligan in an Indian rope strap match.

And so I told Dusty — and this was the only time I’ve ever done anything career self-motivating — I said, ‘Well Dusty.’ I said, ‘I’d put Wahoo against Flair and let [them] beat the s**t out of each other. And I said, ‘I’d put me against you, because I’ill make you look great.’ And that’s what happened. And that started my relationship with Dusty, which was a very good one. And it just, when Arn came in to be part of the Andersons, and Ole came in. And then the whole thing at the end of — that was the end of ‘85 when the Horseman thing happened, and I was the odd man out because I wasn’t part of the Anderson family. But I was working with Dusty in that eight-man tag match. ‘Hallelujah, I’m in it!’