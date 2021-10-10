Impact Wrestling has signed former WWE stars The IIconics.

The team is now going by the name of The IInspiration. At tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown, there was a teaser for their debut at the end of the show.

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, who was released by WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts, will be making their Impact debut at the Bound for Glory PPV event on October 23rd.

Pwinsider.com reports the tag team has indeed signed contracts with the promotion.

Since they departed from WWE, they’ve launched their own podcast: