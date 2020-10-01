On this week’s episode of ROH TV, Josh Woods and Fred Yehi advanced in the Pure title tournament by defeating Kenny King and Silas Young, respectively. Fred Yehi defeated Silas Young with a surprise roll-up. Josh Woods won his match when the time limit ran out and judges had to make the call. At this point, King is the only person to lose and not shake hands after the match.

Next week, “Hot Sauce” Tracey Williams will face Rust Taylor and PJ Black will face Tony Deppen with the winners advancing to the second round.

Below are the post-match promos from both Josh Woods and Fred Yehi. You can click here to read about Silas Young discussing his loss this week.

. @QuinnMcKay exclusive backstage interview with @FredYehi following his victorious first round match! pic.twitter.com/9kTQQP5EiF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 29, 2020