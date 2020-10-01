– Quinn McKay welcomes us to week 3 of the ROH Pure Championship Tournament. She runs down the tournament and victors we have so far. We get a clip of David Finlay winning last week against Rocky Romero. Backstage, we get Finlay’s post match promo where he says he has a pretty good shot at winning the tournament as long as his shoulder heals. We get a clip of Matt Sydal defeating Delirious from last week. Sydal puts over Delirious as his “nemesis” and says this Pure tournament is the high he’s been looking for.

– First, we hear from Fred Yehi. He says he’s been in the ring with some of the toughest, but those tough people call him the toughest. He says he’s known as the Savage Weight. He says ROH needs people like him; people like him get it done. He ends the promo by saying he will walk with with the title.

– Next, we see Silas Young. He reminds everyone that he’s the Last Real Man. Silas says that working with great talent in ROH lit a fire in him to be better than them. He says people who think they study him and learn his weaknesses will be surprised. He’s been practicing new techniques that no one will see coming. Silas puts over a few of the contestants in the Pure tournament including his opponent Fred Yehi and Jonathan Gresham. He says this tournament was made for people like him.

Match: Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi

Out first is Fred Yehi. Commentators put him over big. Out next is Silas Young. Code of Honor is adhered to, but they both maintain the handshake and try to intimidate each other. Young manages to push Yehi into the corner and taunts him. Yehi explodes out of the corner and lays into Young. Yehi knocks him down but Young gets right back to his feet and yells in Yehi’s face to bring it.

They lock up, but both men reverse out. Yehi manages to get Young on his back and attacks his leg. Young gets to his feet and looks a little shaken by Yehi’s aggressiveness. They lock up again. Yehi once again controls it and applies a wristlock. They both get to their feet, but Yehi shoulder blocks him down. Yehi goes for a weak cover, but Silas bridges out of it and gets his own pin. It’s only a 2. Yehi is amused at Young’s reversal.

They lock up, again. They roll around with neither man getting control. Yehi lays in some strikes and eventually gets a leg lock applied. Silas rolls into the ropes and gets to the ropes, but they rolled so much that neither man can release the hold. The referee helps while Young yells in pain. Silas Young has used his first rope break as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Yehi is kicking Young in the head. He attacks him into the corner. Yehi lays knees hard into Young’s face. Announcers are putting over how Yehi is manhandling Young. Young tries to fight back but Yehi hits him with a backhand. Yehi applies a headlock, but Young is able to reverse it into a pin. Yehi out at two. Young goes off the turnbuckle with a tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but its another 2 count. We hear that 10 minutes are remaining.

Yehi is back to his feet and ducks a punch. Yehi with a German Suplex. Yehi hits a cannonball into the corner. Yehi goes for a suplex, but Young fights it off and hits one of his own. Silas lifts Yehi onto the top turnbuckle and nails a SuperPlex successfully. Young with an anarchist suplex. Young goes to pick him up, but Yehi rolls him up. He gets a close 2 count. Young gets to sit up but Yehi nails a shining wizard.

Yehi nails some rapid strikes, then rolls up Silas Young for the upset victor.

Advancing In the Pure Championship: Fred Yehi

– After the match, both men shake hands. Young rolls out of the ring with his head down.

– We get a video package for Josh “The Goods” Woods. Woods says he’s one of the best athletes, not just in ROH, but the world. Woods says the Pure tournament will give him a chance to show off his technical abilities. He puts over Kenny King, but says his weakness is that he’s too arrogant. Woods tells a story of the time King once questioned his ability to coach new students at a wrestling school. He says it lit a fire to show that he’s on the same level in talent.

– Next, we hear from Kenny King. King goes over his training. He says that Josh Woods doesn’t have a chance. He puts Woods over as being talented in several techniques then says, “he might look goofy, but he’s no chump.” He talks about his finisher, The Royal Flush. He said the move will numb you so you can get pinned. His last sentiment is all over the place, but he ends it by saying he’s going to win.

Match: Josh “The Goods” Woods vs. Kenny King

Josh Woods is out first. Kenny King is out second wearing a lucha mask. Announcers remind us that Kenny King is the only one in his group without a championship. Code of Honor is adhered to, but King slaps his hand to intimidate him.

They lock up. They roll up all over because neither man can get the advantage. They both pop to their feet and pose. They both find it funny. King sits down and challenges him to lock up from that position. Woods is a little anxious to, but they lock up. King gets a headlock but doesn’t apply it fully. He tells the referee to ask if he gives up, but Woods responds, “you don’t even have anything.” They continue to reverse rollup and submission attempts.

They release the lock up and both men recover to their feet. King tries to leap frog Woods, but Woods catches him and slams him down. Woods applies an Ankle Lock, but releases it and applies a legvine instead. King quickly reaches for the ropes and slides to the outside in order to escape the hold, but doesn’t grab them. The announcers say King used the ropes for a rope break, but King says that wasn’t what he was trying to do.

King and Woods battle on the floor now. King gets Woods to the floor, then poses with the Tranquillo on the apron. King rolls Woods into the ring. King goes for a springboard, but Woods catches him in a fireman’s carry. King escapes and they strike each other, but King hits a closed fist punch. Woods goes to retaliate with a punch, but stops. The referee says King has been given his warning for a closed fist punch.

King hits a guillotine legdrop off the middle rope. King with a pin, but barely gets 2. Woods ducks a clothesline and whips King into the corner. Woods nails a flying knee to King’s face. King stumbles forward and Woods nails another flying knee that sent King outside the ring. Woods slams King head first into the apron, then rolls him in. Both men get to their feet while Woods stalks King. Woods goes to attack King, but King lifts him onto his shoulders and hits the Royal Flush. King goes for a pin, but Woods is under the ropes. The referee ends the pin and announces Woods has used his first rope break.

King lifts Woods onto the top turnbuckle. King goes for a superplex, but Woods turns it into a twisting neck breaker off the turnbuckle. They both struggle to their feet. They continue each others pin attempts quickly. King goes to get to his knees and Woods boots him in the face. They battle into the corner. King hits a shoulder thrust that takes out Woods. Announcer tells us we have one minute remaining.

They continue battling in the corner. King goes for a pin, but Woods reverses it into a roll-up. King then reverses that into a Boston Crab as we come down to a few seconds. Woods hangs in there as time runs out. We go to the judges’ decision and its announced that Woods wins via vote.

Advancing In the Pure Championship: Josh Woods

– After the match, King throws a huge fit. Woods offers to shake his hand, but King smacks it away. Kenny walks away mad while Josh Woods celebrates in the ring.