WWE announced three total matches for Monday’s episode of Raw including a Gauntlet Match, which we previously covered.
The company also announced Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler and Asuka defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Here is the updated card for the show:
Asuka (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Matt Riddle vs. Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP – Gauntlet Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg to return