WWE announced three total matches for Monday’s episode of Raw including a Gauntlet Match, which we previously covered.

The company also announced Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler and Asuka defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Here is the updated card for the show:

Asuka (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Matt Riddle vs. Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP – Gauntlet Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg to return