AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Laredo Texas, and will have a special start time of 7pm EST/4pm PST. Check it out below.

-The Elite vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW Trios Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the AEW TBS Championship

-Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

-More matchups will be announced for next week’s Dynamite