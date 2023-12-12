Two big title matches will be taking place on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During this week’s show, it was announced that number one contenders The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will get their title opportunity as they meet The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest with the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Also confirmed for next week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven will put their Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Make sure to join us here next Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage from Des Moines, IA.