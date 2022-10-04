Two championship matches have been announced for the November 5th NJPW Battle Autumn event.

At NJPW Royal Quest, Tetsuya Naito beat Zack Sabre Jr. to secure a shot at the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship. Naito is taking on Will Ospreay for the belt.

The other title bout announced is Karl Anderson putting the NEVER Openweight Title on the line against former BULLET CLUB member Hikuleo.

Hikuleo turned on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and realigned with his brother Tama Tonga at NJPW Burning Spirit.

The event is taking place from EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.