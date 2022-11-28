Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

These Elevation matches were filmed last Wednesday from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* The Bunny vs. Blair Onyx

* Athena vs. Laynie Luck

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh

* Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

* Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout Manning

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Luther, Serpentico and Isaiah Moore

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.