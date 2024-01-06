Butch had a mystery partner heading into the first SmackDown of the New Year of 2024.
But who was it?
“The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate, a current performer on WWE NXT, made his blue brand television in-ring debut this evening, as he joined forces with Butch for a tag-team showdown against Pretty Deadly.
Bate and Butch, who had a long rivalry in the U.K. scene and helped put the U.K. strong style on the map in the wrestling business, finished Elton Prince and Kit Wilson off with a Tag-Team Tyler Driver for an impressive victory.
