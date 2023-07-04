Tyler Breeze is still receiving a WWE paycheck.

WWE released Breeze in the summer of 2021, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that Breeze has remained signed to a WWE contract, specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming brand. Breeze has had this deal for quite a while.

There’s no word yet on if this contract has any wrestling provisions or restrictions associated with it, but a WWE source noted that the deal does prevent him from appearing on AEW TV. Breeze returned to WWE programming for a special appearance on the October 6, 2022 edition of The Bump, along with Big E.

It was noted how people close to the situation have put over Breeze’s investments outside of the ring, adding that he was several steps ahead of his wrestling career as far as preparing himself for life away from the business. Breeze runs the Flatbacks Wrestling school in Apopka, FL with AEW’s Shawn Spears, but he has also made several smart real estate investments.

Breeze has not wrestled since leaving WWE, but it was announced in late May that he will return to the ring on Friday, September 1 for Prestige Wrestling at their Roseland 6 event in Portland, Oregon. He is billed as “Breeze” but there’s still no word on his opponent. Breeze has since been announced for Prestige Wrestling’s The Respect Issue event on Sunday, September 2. He has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part since leaving WWE, but remains a significant part of the UpUpDownDown team with founder Xavier Woods and others. Breeze has not wrestled since he and Fandango defeated Imperium on the June 15, 2021 WWE NXT episode.

Breeze originally signed his WWE developmental deal in late 2010. He worked FCW, NXT and the main roster until being released on June 25, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Breeze is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time FCW Florida Tag Team Champion, and a one-time FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion.

