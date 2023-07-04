Hornswoggle looks back on a mass amount of WWE firings, including himself, from 2016.

The 37-year-old star spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Going Postl podcast, where he opened up about the release and how he feels WWE was forced to fire him and El Torito at the same time otherwise it wouldn’t look right.

This is something I’ve never gotten into, publicly. I feel they had to fire (El) Torito and I at the same time. I truly feel this way. If they would have fired just me and not the other one, it wouldn’t look right. There was a lot of firings that day… Me, Alex Riley, Santino (Marella), Torito, (Wade) Barrett, I forget who else but there’s a lot. I feel like they had to fire Torito and I at the same time.

In a recent interview, Hornswoggle revealed that his in-ring days are officially over due to a number of lingering injuries and botches surgeries, a decision he is more than okay with. You can read about that here.

