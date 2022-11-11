NWA star and current Television Champion Tyrus recently spoke with the Miami Herald to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view, where he will be facing Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat for the NWA world heavyweight title.

During the interview, Tyrus discussed working with the great Austin Idol, and how much he’s enjoyed gaining knowledge from the wrestling legend. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Austin Idol is a fountain of experience:

Austin Idol is the fountain of experience. The thing about him is that he’s always teaching. He has a great school, his teachings never stop. If he wasn’t a wrestler or in real estate, he would have been a good high school teacher. He always… he has a good way of explaining things and breaking them down and slowing them down for a lot of the young guys. I’m always learning something new.

One of his favorite traits of Idol:

One of the things that I like about him a lot is that he’ll ask you a question, not because he wants the answer, but he just wants to see where your mind is at. His experience is vast, he’s been there, he’s done it all. He’s been through bad time and good times in the business. He’s just a fountain of information if there ever was one. I don’t think I’ve had one TV taping where I haven’t gone to him and asked him something. It’s nice when you have that experience from a different time.

