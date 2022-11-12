During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp pro-wrestling star Colby Corino discusses the work he has been doing in the NWA for the last year, later confirming that he has officially been signed to the promotion since 2021. Highlights from Corino’s chat with Sapp can be found below.

How he started working for NWA:

“Before the pandemic, they were trying to shoot a show, ‘The Circle Squared’, I think it was, and I was one on of the first tapings of that, and I wrestled George South. They did a kind of weird thing where the fans picked who won after the match. We did the match, and then afterwards, it was like, ‘Do you want this guy to continue, or this guy to continue?’ I think I won that part, but because the pandemic happened, nothing ever came of it. But in June of 2021, they brought me back for a loop, and I’ve been there ever since.”

Says he has been signed to NWA since 2021:

“Oh no, I’m signed with NWA. I’ve been under contract since June of 2021. Right after my first taping, they put me under [a deal].”