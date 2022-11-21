New NWA world champion Tyrus recently joined Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald, where he discussed a number of hot-button topics in the industry, including how he feels being the largest NWA world champion of all time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On finding out he is the largest NWA champion of all time:

I was elated, I was shocked, I didn’t realize the historic…you know you make history, but only 100 guys, now 101 guys, have held this championship. To find out I’m the largest NWA Champion of all-time is pretty cool. Although, Andre The Giant could have won it anytime he wanted to, he just chose not to. I took a moment after I won the match to take a knee and thank the champions before me.

Discusses why he would wear the NWA TV title, and now the NWA world title, on the hit Fox News program Gutfield:

When I won the World Television Championship, Dusty Rhodes started it and he’s one of my favorite wrestlers, he held the World Television Championship, and I thought it was important to always remember where you came from. In any other sport, if you’re a Super Bowl champion, you’re going to wear the ring every time you’re on TV. If you’re a boxer, you’re going to wear the WBC (championship). I’m World Television Champion, I’m extremely proud to be a wrestler, I’m extremely proud of the industry and the sport that I’m in, so I would represent it every chance that I get until someone takes it from me. I surrender the World Television Championship, now Jordan Clearwater is the champion. I would not wear that championship on TV. I only carry the championship when I’m the champion and when I’m not, I’m not.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)