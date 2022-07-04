UFC superstar and current reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently spoke with BT Sport about his successful defense at this past Saturday’s UFC 276, which saw Adesanya mimic the legendary Undertaker’s classic WWE entrance.

During the interview Adesanya would be asked about a potential career in wrestling, something he reveals he is very interested in.

“Definitely, that is something I’ll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line just for the entertainment factor. Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah.”

Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier in the show’s main event. In attendance for the fight was WWE’s Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Pat McAfee.

