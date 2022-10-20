Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including thoughts on his short stint in WWE, how he was uncertain about wearing his famous mask at first, and how he feels about having the Asai Moonsault named after him. Highlights are below.

On the springboard moonsault being named after him:

“I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW. I am very honored because there are only three moves named after Japanese wrestlers—[Antonio] Inoki’s enzuigiri, the [Yoshiaki] Fujiwara armbar, and the Asai Moonsault.”

Says he learned a lot under Vince McMahon during his short stint in WWE:

“A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Levesque in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under McMahon. Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now.”

How early in his career he opposed wearing his now signature mask:

“At that time, I didn’t understand many things and I didn’t want to become a mask man. After many years, I realized that I am the only Japanese wrestler who became a mask man in Mexico, so it is something very unique and special.”