On last night’s edition of the United Wrestling Network’s weekly Primetime Live special President David Marquez revealed the brand new UWN world title, and announced an eight-man tournament to crown the first ever UWN champion. The promotion later tweeted the info. and polled fans on who they wanted to see compete for the gold.

: #UnitedWrestling President @CWFHMarquez just announced that the United Wrestling Network will crown its first-ever World Champion during an upcoming eight-man tournament, right here on #PrimeTimeLive! Who do you want to see compete for the gold? pic.twitter.com/L71T4gSdnU — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020

The UWN has temporary aligned with the likes of the NWA, and have featured top champions like Nick Aldis and Thunder Rosa competing on their weekly specials on FITE TV.