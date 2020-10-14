Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took some time out of his day to pay tribute to the late Dusty Rhodes by sharing a photo on Instagram with one of his hard working PAs wearing an “American Dream Son of a Plummer” shirt. The Great One discusses the hidden meaning behind the words, and preaches the importance of kindness and hard work.

If you know, you know. Every morning I walk on our massive sound stage, greeting our crew and getting ready for work. This shirt caught my eye, so I walked over and said, “Not many people know the real meaning of these words” as I pointed to his shirt.

He nodded and said, “No sir, but we do”

I gave him a fist bump and said “That guy was one of my heroes – you’re a good man”. This is @ryan_adam_george_ and he’s a hard working PA with a great personality – representing our awesome PA department.

If you strive to be the hardest worker in the room and a good human being, then we’re all the American dream and the son (or daughter) of a plumber. Great shirt, Ryan!! Let’s get back to work.