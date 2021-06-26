A bombshell was dropped on today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack.
Hall of Famer Edge approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on today’s show demanding a Universal championship singles-matchup with Roman Reigns, a bout he was supposed to receive at WrestleMania 37 prior to Daniel Bryan being added to the mix. Pearce and Deville calmed down a hostile R-Rated superstar and granted him the match at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay per view.
Edge returned on last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and attacked the Tribal Chief, his first appearance since Mania back in April.