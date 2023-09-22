WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is kicking off her Championship World Tour with a stop at tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX in Glendale, AZ.

Lynch is currently scheduled to face Zoey Stark in a dark match at tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if she will appear during the live broadcast.

Lynch’s tour includes 8 stops, but she did not list Tuesday’s No Mercy go-home edition of NXT. It’s possible Tiffany Stratton will come to Monday’s RAW for the final build to their Extreme Rules match at No Mercy. Lynch’s next listed NXT TV date on the graphic below is October 3, which is the post-No Mercy episode.

You can see Lynch’s full post below:

