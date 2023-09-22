WWE has released Matt Riddle. It was noted by PWInsider that Riddle was released around 5pm ET today.

WrestleVotes reported that more WWE releases are set to be made this weekend, and then a few minutes later Riddle himself confirmed his departure to them.

It was noted that Riddle has been off TV since September 4 for what talents were told was a “medical issue,” which happened shortly after an incident at JFK Airport in New York City following the Superstar Spectacle taping in Indi. Riddle took to social media and alleged that a Port Authority police officer had sexually assaulted him, but the allegation was later deleted. Authorities opened an investigation into the incident, but there’s no word yet on the status of the investigation. One source reported that Riddle was suffering from a double ear infection and bronchitis, but at one point was scheduled to return this past Monday.

After six years in MMA, which included stints with UFC and Bellator, Riddle began training for a pro wrestling career in October 2014. He debuted for The Monster Factory in February 2015, and then went to work for WWN/EVOLVE, which was made possible by a WWE tryout. Riddle worked for top indie promotions before being signed to work WWE NXT in July 2018. He made a few main roster appearances but was finally called up in June 2020. Riddle is a one-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. Riddle’s last match came on the September 4 RAW as he and Drew McIntyre came up short against The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match.

WWE released at least 22 wrestlers on Thursday. The updated list of 23 talent cuts from this week looks like this: Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow, Matt Riddle.

