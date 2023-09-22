WWE released at least 22 wrestlers on Thursday and in what may have been the most surprising departure, Dolph Ziggler’s 19-year run with the company came to an end. We noted before how John Cena, Big E and others honored Ziggler with social media praise on Thursday, which you can see below with other links to coverage of the cuts.

In an update, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to X/Twitter and reacted to the WWE releases. Rock also shared a graphic that made the rounds on social media, with stats from Ziggler’s career, including the 1,554 matches that The Show-Off wrestled on the main roster, which Cena also mentioned in his post.

“Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward,” Rock wrote.

While the graphic lists these 1,554 matches as being on TV, it should be noted that this number also includes the many matches Ziggler worked at non-televised live events.

Rock and Ziggler interacted in a segment on the May 2, 2011 edition of WWE RAW, which was The Rock’s birthday celebration. As seen below, the segment also featured Cena, Christian Cage, Vickie Guerrero, and WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young.

Ziggler has not publicly responded to Rock as of this writing, and has not issued any comments on his WWE release. You can see the aforementioned video below, along with Rock’s full tweet and our previous links:

Just seeing all these releases now.

These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler.

What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward pic.twitter.com/uc5vXNxxNk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2023

