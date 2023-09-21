As noted, WWE released the following Superstars today – Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Emma, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, and Dabba-Kato. You can find links to our earlier coverage below.

In an update, three more WWE talents have been released, while some of the earlier cuts have addressed their departures and futures. You can find details below. Word is that as of at least 7pm, if not earlier, today’s cuts have ended. The main roster releases began this morning shortly after 10am ET, while the NXT cuts began shortly after 4pm ET. Nick Hausman adds that there’s talk of more NXT/developmental cuts being confirmed soon, most being talents that never made it to TV. Hausman reported that a total of 18 NXT/developmental talents were let go, but only 8 are on the list as of this writing, and that’s if you include Dana Brooke. The full list of main roster and NXT releases is currently at 18.

Kevin Ventura-Cortez has also been released by WWE. Ventura-Cortez was signed after working the SummerSlam 2022 tryouts. His debut came on the May 29 RAW as he and Javier Bernal were defeated by Indus Sher, and that was his only match.

As seen below, Ventura-Cortez took to Instagram this evening and posted a vignette. He wrote, “Thank you WWE for the opportunity of a lifetime [writing hand emoji] going to have to take a step away. But I’ve only just begun. La estoria todavía no está terminado. Because these eyes, they never lie [smirking face emoji]”

Alexis Gray is another talent that was released by WWE today. She was signed this past January, and was announced as a part of the June 2023 class of WWE Performance Center recruits. The former sprinter, who represented the Bahamas national team before going to Texas A&M University, never made her in-ring debut. Gray took to X/Twitter to confirm her departure this evening.

“I am no longer with WWE,” she wrote. Gray then added in follow-up posts, “At the end of the day I PUT IN WORK. Everyday that I went in that place. I have never wrestled in my whole life but that did not stop me from showing that I can be one of the world’s greatest superstars. Now that I’ve found this new passion I won’t stop. I’ll just take anotherway. … My question now is, if I want to continue where do I go?”

WWE also parted ways Daniel McArthur today. A four-time NCAA All-American and ACC Track & Field Champion from the University of North Carolina, McArthur was signed after working the SummerSlam 2022 tryouts. He was announced as a member of the August 2022 Performance Center class. McArthur, who also never made his in-ring debut, took to his Instagram Stories with comments on his release.

“As of today my journey with WWE has officially ended. It was a great journey and got to meet a lot of great people. Truly a blessing but now onto bigger and better thing! Stay tuned for what’s next,” McArthur wrote. He continued, “Thank you to everyone who made my WWE experience amazing! [handshake emoji]”

As seen below, Mace took to X/Twitter this evening and posted a photo of he and Mansoor as the Maximum Male Models. The text on the image reads, “WE MAY BE CRINGE BUT WE ARE FREE (OF OUR WWE CONTRACTS)”

Mace encourage fans to support he and Mansoor on Twitch as he captioned the post with, “After almost 10 years of making something out of nothing I’m excited to spread my wings and be myself for the first time. Let’s take this anime reference to the next level. STEP INTO THE GRAND TOUR. Please support us on twitch tonight at 830! twitch.tv/greatblackotaku”

Mansoor confirmed that he has a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE as he is able to take bookings on Wednesday, December 20. He included a video that show him in good spirits, where he says he had the time of his life with his best friend, and has no regrets.

“My time at WWE has come to an end, but my career is just beginning. Thank you all! Excited to get back to work. Please contact [email protected] for all booking inquiries starting Dec 20,” he wrote with the video below.

As of this writing, the following 18 WWE releases have been confirmed from today – Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Emma, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur.

After almost 10 years of making something out of nothing I’m excited to spread my wings and be myself for the first time. Let’s take this anime reference to the next level. STEP INTO THE GRAND TOUR. Please support us on twitch tonight at 830! https://t.co/79HsO5rSVA pic.twitter.com/J9Fhd6FJWg — Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) September 21, 2023

My time at WWE has come to an end, but my career is just beginning. Thank you all! Excited to get back to work. Please contact mans[email protected] for all booking inquiries starting Dec 20. pic.twitter.com/8buaGSaR3S — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) September 21, 2023

I am no longer with WWE. — Lexini 💕 (@LexIzBack242) September 21, 2023

At the end of the day I PUT IN WORK. Everyday that I went in that place. I have never wrestled in my whole life but that did not stop me from showing that I can be one of the world’s greatest superstars. Now that I’ve found this new passion I won’t stop. I’ll just take anotherway — Lexini 💕 (@LexIzBack242) September 21, 2023

