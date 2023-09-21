The ROH World Heavyweight Champion is back, and a bunch of other eliminators are on tap tonight:
- Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Nick Wayne
- Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Angelina Love
- ROH World Six-Man Championship: The Mogul Embassy (c) vs. The Infantry & Willie Mack
- Diamante vs.
- Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
- Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin
- Ethan Page vs. VSK
- Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale vs. The Renegades & Leyla Hirsch
- El Hijo del Vikingo, Gravity, & Metalik vs. The Spanish Announce Project & Tony Nese
Ring of Honor TV 9/21/23
From the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania!